CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €108.61 ($127.78) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($83.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.