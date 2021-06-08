CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

