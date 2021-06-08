CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $122.28 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

