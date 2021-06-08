CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

