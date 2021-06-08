CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,907 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

