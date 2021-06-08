CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 58,143 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.23% of Stantec worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.