CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 5,042 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.