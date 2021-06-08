CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 44,937 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,626,000 after acquiring an additional 168,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,473 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 154,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.