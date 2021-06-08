CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 6,803 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

