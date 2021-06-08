ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,464,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

