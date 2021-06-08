ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,587,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $412,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $623.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

