Christopher Codington Work Sells 5,300 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58.

Zumiez stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

