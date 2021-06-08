Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

LDSVF stock opened at $9,963.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,247.15. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,668.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9,963.80.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

