Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $17.59

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.15. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1,451 shares changing hands.
KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $843.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.
