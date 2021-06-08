China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Receives $56.49 Average PT from Analysts

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.