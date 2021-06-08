Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,384.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,455.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

