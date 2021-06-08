Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $681.98 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $332.80 and a 1 year high of $688.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.31. The stock has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

