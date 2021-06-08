Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark Sells 2,009 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $8,670.00.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $457.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

