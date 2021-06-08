Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

