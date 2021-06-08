ChainX Market Cap Achieves $65.85 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $65.85 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00018608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00247964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00225377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.01215504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,718.18 or 1.00257832 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,523,275 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.