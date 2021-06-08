Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of CVE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

