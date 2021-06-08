Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.70

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 1418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 696.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Celsius by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.