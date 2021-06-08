Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.37.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

