Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.