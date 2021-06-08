Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $233.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

