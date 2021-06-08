Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 437,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 279,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.81 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $164.51 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.