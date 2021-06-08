Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.