Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,326,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.36. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.