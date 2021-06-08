Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $4,788.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00026105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00953013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.08 or 0.09366256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049238 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

