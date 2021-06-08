CashBet Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.