Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.81.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA opened at $279.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,125 shares of company stock valued at $313,752,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carvana by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

