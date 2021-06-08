CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,003,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,295.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

CARG stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

