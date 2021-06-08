Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56.
Shares of CDLX opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.