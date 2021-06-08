Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56.

Shares of CDLX opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

