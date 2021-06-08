Cardano Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $48.28 billion and $3.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00045156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00263657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,681,678,109 coins and its circulating supply is 31,930,547,308 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.