Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum Sells 8,640 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

