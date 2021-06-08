Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 36,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,886. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

