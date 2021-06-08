Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 869 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

