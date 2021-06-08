Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

