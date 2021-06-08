Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,096,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

