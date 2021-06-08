Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

