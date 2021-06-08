Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

