Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in General Mills by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

