Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 5.4%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 29,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,217,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Canoo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.