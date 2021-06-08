Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

