Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,275. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$29.00 and a twelve month high of C$62.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 77.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

