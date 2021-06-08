Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBML opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

