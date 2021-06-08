Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,734 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

