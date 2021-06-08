Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.75.

Shares of RH stock opened at $624.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $638.84. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

