Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

