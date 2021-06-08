Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $59.83.

